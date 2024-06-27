Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sells C$63,500.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total value of C$63,500.00.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 1.9 %

CMG opened at C$12.62 on Thursday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$6.21 and a 1-year high of C$13.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.30 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3502392 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. CIBC set a C$13.50 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.28.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

