Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sells C$63,500.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total value of C$63,500.00.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 1.9 %
CMG opened at C$12.62 on Thursday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$6.21 and a 1-year high of C$13.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.
Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.30 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3502392 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. CIBC set a C$13.50 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.28.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
