Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Raised by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

NYSE ED opened at $89.67 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

