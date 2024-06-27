Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.450-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.0 million-$980.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $973.7 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPAY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $335.20.

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $270.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Corpay has a twelve month low of $220.39 and a twelve month high of $319.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

