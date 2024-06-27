Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $856.84 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $522.10 and a 12 month high of $873.96. The company has a market cap of $379.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $793.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $735.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.