CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.57 and a 12-month high of C$15.71.

Separately, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.93.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

