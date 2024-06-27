Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $230.68 on Thursday. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41. The company has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

