DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 490 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $304.60 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.88. The company has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

