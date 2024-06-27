DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 95 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $629.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $660.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $643.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $732.37.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $619.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.