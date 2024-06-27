DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,127 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $480.42 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $486.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $451.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

