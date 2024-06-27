DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,968 Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vital Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vital Energy by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.21. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $62.87.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

