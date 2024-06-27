DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,547,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,408,000 after acquiring an additional 556,025 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,596 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

