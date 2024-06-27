DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $239,244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 45,888.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,750,000 after buying an additional 255,138 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.36.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $534.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $533.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.46 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

