DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 2,382 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 249,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 89.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,417,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $582,438,000 after acquiring an additional 912,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $185.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $185.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

