DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 258 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 0.5% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $156.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.16. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $168.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

