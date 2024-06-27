DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 611 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $80.52 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $81.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

