DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 6,882 Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) by 175.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Gravity worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Gravity by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gravity by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gravity by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Gravity by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.78 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 46.65%.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

