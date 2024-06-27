DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 980 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $503.11 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.07. The firm has a market cap of $455.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.