DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.