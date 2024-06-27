DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,308,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDY opened at $73.35 on Thursday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

