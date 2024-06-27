DGS Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Danaos worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Danaos by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Danaos by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Danaos by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth $940,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Stock Performance

NYSE:DAC opened at $93.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average is $77.74. Danaos Co. has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.71 by ($0.56). Danaos had a net margin of 59.04% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $253.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 29.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

