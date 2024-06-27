DGS Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FinVolution Group worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 81.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 326,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 147,219 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 334,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 16,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.
FinVolution Group Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:FINV opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.41. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.
About FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.
