DGS Capital Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,458 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria accounts for 0.6% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBVA. BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.