DGS Capital Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Stellantis comprises approximately 0.7% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 178,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $2,642,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Price Performance

NYSE:STLA opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stellantis has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $29.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $1.147 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

STLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

