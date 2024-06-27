DGS Capital Management LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,548 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after purchasing an additional 276,890 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,063,000 after purchasing an additional 366,692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,829,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,468,000 after acquiring an additional 59,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,675,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 215,472 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $31.92 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

