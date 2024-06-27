DGS Capital Management LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 130.0% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 87,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period.

NEAR opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

