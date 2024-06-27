DGS Capital Management LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in State Street by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in State Street by 28.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT stock opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.70. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

