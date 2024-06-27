DGS Capital Management LLC Has $342,000 Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 147,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,295 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 136,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 663,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 233,361 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,935,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,966,000 after acquiring an additional 526,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TECK opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.