DGS Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $1,297,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,418 shares of company stock worth $47,784,717 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $138.23 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $145.32. The company has a market capitalization of $380.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

