DGS Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $779,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $779,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,414,000. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fox Advisors started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMKR

Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $39.21 on Thursday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.