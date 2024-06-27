DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 26,722.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,802,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Saia by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $3,287,000.

Shares of SAIA opened at $464.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.70. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.46 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.10.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.00.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

