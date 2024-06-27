DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,273,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,129,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,782,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.73.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETR opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.22. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $114.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

