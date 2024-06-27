DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,773 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 22.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 21.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $45.07 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $858.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $232,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $232,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $607,724.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,864,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,131,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,458,098. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

