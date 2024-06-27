DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,319 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.8% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.17.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

