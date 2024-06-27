DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after buying an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after buying an additional 53,992 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Chord Energy by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 31,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $16,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
Chord Energy Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of CHRD stock opened at $165.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.86. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $145.06 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Chord Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.
Chord Energy Profile
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.
