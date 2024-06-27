DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

