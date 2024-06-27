DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,383,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,018,000 after acquiring an additional 418,891 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,906,000 after acquiring an additional 409,906 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 158,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 133,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 104,713 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,352 shares of company stock worth $587,520 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE BCC opened at $118.27 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Recommended Stories

