DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.0 %

JLL opened at $201.47 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $213.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.94 and a 200-day moving average of $187.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

