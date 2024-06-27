DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.67. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

