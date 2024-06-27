DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,274 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,274 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.34.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $71.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 114.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

