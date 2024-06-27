DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 663 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 663 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.61.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total transaction of $1,015,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,664.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,086 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,266. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $476.35 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $335.82 and a 12-month high of $486.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $440.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.