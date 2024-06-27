DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Tesla by 2,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $196.00 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $625.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

