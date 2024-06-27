DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Costamare alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 81,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Costamare Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CMRE opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. Costamare had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

About Costamare

(Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.