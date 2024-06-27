DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 496 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $133.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $78.63.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

