DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 644 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,151,000 after acquiring an additional 695,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,819,000 after acquiring an additional 634,727 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,395,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,984,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,559,000 after acquiring an additional 83,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,048,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,719,000 after acquiring an additional 566,512 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.