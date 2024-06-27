DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,042,000 after acquiring an additional 25,639 shares in the last quarter. Palo DS Manager LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,174,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 330,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 614.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 15,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,295 shares of company stock worth $584,887. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $179.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.76. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $226.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

