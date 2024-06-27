DGS Capital Management LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,826 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
NYSE BUD opened at $59.18 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.8722 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 27.31%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on BUD. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
