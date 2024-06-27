Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FI. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

NYSE:FI opened at $149.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

