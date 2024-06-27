Ellington Financial Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Ellington Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 94.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

NYSE EFC opened at $12.26 on Thursday. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 46.79 and a quick ratio of 46.79.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 66.65% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $31.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $100,845.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 160,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,619.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

EFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

