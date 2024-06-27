Ergo Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 27th. Ergo has a market cap of $67.89 million and $563,382.74 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,088.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $375.26 or 0.00614282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00116291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00038322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00271241 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00072250 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,059,030 coins and its circulating supply is 76,058,976 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

