European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.22

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 526053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWCZ. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

European Wax Center Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. The company has a market cap of $627.16 million, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.88 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in European Wax Center by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in European Wax Center by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in European Wax Center by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

